“La usurpadora” premiered more than 20 years ago on Mexican TV, but fans remember its leading cast as if it were yesterday. Despite the fact that a remake has been released with Sandra Echevarria A couple of years ago, the telenovela starring Gabriela Spanic in the role of the twins Paulina Martínez and Paola Montaner de Bracho continues to captivate thousands. However, the actress was not the only one who won over viewers; in fact, many wonder what happened to Fernando Colunga, the actor behind the popular Carlos Daniel Bracho.

“The usurper”: what happened to Fernando Colunga?

Fernando Colunga He was born on March 3, 1966. Although at first he was close to dedicating himself to engineering, like his father, he eventually turned to the artistic side. Thus, in 1988 he had one of his first jobs on TV with “Dulce desafío”, which was followed by productions such as “Cenizas y diamantes”, “Madres egoístas”, “María Mercedes”, “Marimar”, “Alondra”, ” Maria from the neighborhood” and more.

In 1998 came the opportunity to star in “The usurper” and established himself as the great gallant of Mexican television with strong repercussions in the international arena. After that, the artist continued forging his career with series and novels such as “I will never forget you”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Hold me very tight”, “Passion” and others, although not all of them achieved the same success as the aforementioned plot with Spanic.

Fernando Colunga and his return to TV

Although Fernando Colunga has not had long breaks in his acting career, his international followers may have lost track of him a bit over time. What has he done recently? One of his last appearances in a series was for Netflix’s “The Greco Family Secret”, in which he had a drastic physical change. Now, his most faithful admirers will be able to see him again in “The Count: Love and Honor”, which comes from the hand of Miguel Varoni, the well-remembered protagonist of “Pedro el escamoso”.