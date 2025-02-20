The usual use of Catalan descends to 32% of the population in Catalonia

Only one in three residents in Catalonia has Catalan as usual language. This percentage is a decrease in recent years – in 2018, they were 36% – but at the same time hides a parallel reality: the number of Catalan speakers in total sums in absolute terms – about 117,000 active speakers – thanks to the volume of immigration received, which has increased the population as a whole.

The data comes from the survey that the Generalitat does every five years to take the pulse of the language in Catalonia, the population linguistic use survey, prepared with a sample of 9,000 Catalans over 15 years. The Minister of Linguistic Policy, Francesc Xavier Vila with the Director of the Idescat Statistics Institute, Xavier Cuadras, have presented it on Wednesday.

The evolution of the use and knowledge of Catalan is strongly marked by the growth of immigration in recent years, as Vila has described, something that makes the language win knowledge, but at the same time these are less and less in percentage on The total. Since 2018 the Catalan population has grown in about 400,000 people. At the same time, in that period the Generalitat has detected that the number of connoisseurs of the language grows in 267,000 people, and in 117,000 those who usually use it.

Even so, in percentage terms, the weight of Catalans that are considered usual speakers is reduced to 32%, by 46% of Spanish and 9.4% of those who mix both usually.

Vila has placed the learning of Catalan by the newly arrived population as the key to increasing its use in the coming years. “The predisposition exists to learn the language and we have the need to extend your knowledge much more than so far,” he said. “People must keep in mind that the main incentive to learn the tongue is to have someone in front of them to speak it to you,” he said.

The data that point to this potential by immigration are observed if the population is asked about the intensity of use of Catalan. Although the usual speakers remain stable in the last two decades – around three million – those who use it occasionally or sporadic. Those who claim to resort to Catalan between 1% and 50% of their interactions have gone from being 1.7 to 2.2 million.

Those responsible for the Generalitat have wanted to shy parents to children. “This is not a linguistic replacement process, in which parents stop transmitting the language; There is no breakup, ”said Vila.

Òmniun and the new Catalan speakers ask for more courses to learn the language

The decline in the social use of Catalan, which has also been detected in the classrooms – although it is officially taught in this language – has been one of the battle horses of the independence parties after the process. If Junts demanded the official of Catalan in the European Union in the negotiations with Pedro Sánchez, ERC to invest illa also asked to promote the language in areas such as educational, audiovisual or with the creation of the department of linguistic policy, directed by a Conseller, Vila, who was high of ERC last mandate.