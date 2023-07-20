The usual Seville, one might say, even in July. Mendilibar’s team goes down, draws and wins on penalties, according to a script already seen and revised. At the expense this time it is Independiente del Valle, an Ecuadorian team that won the Copa Sudamericana, obtaining the right to play the Club Challenge. A newly born competition, which pits the winners of the two minor competitions of Uefa and Conmebol against each other, for the occasion merged with the Antonio Puerta trophy. In fact, in any case, the Andalusians had the upper hand in the first semi-serious test of the season: the match was decided by penalties (4-1) after a 1-1 draw in regular time, with Papu Gomez the final conclusion.