49 minutes of play were enough for Al Nassr to close the Al Wehda case. In Mecca, Ronaldo gets excited, scores – as always (13 in the league) – and wins 3-1, thus keeping pace with Al Hilal, first with a four-point margin.

the match

Total domination by Luis Castro’s team, which kicked 26 times towards the opponent’s goal, amidst a lot of bad luck and miraculous saves from Munir. Two former Inter players take the lead: the first Alex Telles, who scores his first league goal from a free kick in the 11th minute. Brilliant execution by the Brazilian full-back who kicks the goalkeeper’s post, sensationally mocking him. The second, Marcelo Brozovic, conductor in the midfield and man assisting the winning cross for Al Amri’s 2-0 towards the end of the first half. Al Wehda are a bit of a disaster and in the 49th minute they make a mistake: a wrong disengagement from the bottom, Ronaldo gets in on a given ball and scores the 3-0 and thanks. From there it was complete administration for Al Nassr, who saw two more goals canceled by VAR. For Al Wehda, De Moraes’ flash at the end was not enough. Ronaldo and his teammates consolidate second place and rise to 31 points. The others. Moment of crisis for Gerrard: his Al Ettifaq scores a second consecutive 0-0 against Al Fayha. Al Akhdood beats Al Hazem 2-1 thanks to a brace from Tawamba Kana.