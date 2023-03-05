All according to forecast. Marco Odermatt won the super-G in Aspen, ahead of Andreas Sander and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by 5 and 34 cents respectively, also winning the specialty cup: he is missing, but will arrive shortly, the general world cup and that of giant.

Tris

—

For Odermatt (20th victory in the World Cup, 9th in super-G) this is the third success in total, after the victory in the general classification last year and the one for the giant in the 2021-22 season. The Italians did badly, with Casse and Marsaglia 15th and 16th.