The double center forward works. Because Lukaku extends his record streak to 13 consecutive games with goals in the Europa League and because Belotti scores the second brace of his season, after the initial one with Salernitana. In short, if for a while Roma struggled to get going, in the second half they changed the engine revs, bringing home a clear 4-0 victory against the Swiss Servette and thus remaining at the top of their group with full points at Slavia Prague.

Always Big Rom

—

Mou changes the fifth and sends in El Shaarawy on the left and Celik on the right, opting for the double center forward, Lukaku-Belotti, in front. It seems it could all be simple, except that after just 21 seconds of play Bedia takes advantage of a defensive sleep by Cristante and almost scores. Once the danger has passed, Roma settles down and risks (almost) nothing anymore. The problem, however, is that he doesn’t even manage to build much, with the two midfielders (Aouar and Bove) running at too low a pace to give intensity to the game. On the wing we play more on the left than on the right, perhaps also because El Shaarawy enjoys more trust than Celik. So to pass requires the stubbornness of Belotti, who goes on to win a ball in anger which then leads to Lukaku’s goal (assisted by Celik). For the Belgian it is the thirteenth consecutive match to score in the Europa League (with 17 goals), a record streak that continues to get longer and longer. But above all the fifth goal in 6 games as a starter for Roma, in fact a sentence. Once the arrow is in, Roma manages possession and looks for the winning attack. And the ball for the 2-0 happens with two similar actions first at the feet of El Shaarawy and then again at those of Lukaku, but without success. On the other hand, however, after a quarter of an hour Weiler swaps Crivelli for Kutesa, sending the Angolan to Celik’s side to try to exploit the mismatch in terms of speed.