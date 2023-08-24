Giovanni Vietri was 61 years old and like every week he was playing a football match with friends: help was useless

A sudden illness during a game with old friends unfortunately cost the life of a man of only 61 years. His name was John Vietri and lived in Avellino. The match was being played last Tuesday evening, in a soccer field in Altavilla Irpina. The man was an employee of the Italian Post Office, just over a year ago he lost his wife and today he leaves his two beloved daughters.

A tragedy that shook the whole area Altavilla Irpina and Avellino, where Giovanni was well known and appreciated by all.

Football has always been Vietri’s greatest passion, which as a young man had worn the shirts of various clubs throughout the province of Campania.

He never hung up his boots, not even when age no longer allowed him to compete at a competitive level. He continued to enjoy himself, a run after his beloved balluntil the last dramatic day.

Like every week Giovanni and his people friends, mostly his peers, found themselves in the usual field. The usual jokes in the locker room, then everyone on the pitch, where before the kick-off they took advantage of taking a few photo.

The match begins and in the middle of it unfortunately what no one could have imagined happens. Giovanni accuses an illness and yes fall to the ground.

His companions immediately run towards him and realize the gravity of the situation. The call for help was immediate, as was the timely arrival of doctors aboard the ambulances on the spot.

For Giovanni Vietri there was nothing to do

Attempts to resuscitation they started already on the green lawn, and then continued on the way to the hospital.

There situation but it was already irreparably compromised and Giovanni Vietri’s heart unfortunately never started beating again. He arrived in the Avellino hospital already lifeless.

Just a year ago the 61-year-old had to deal with pain from the death of his wife, who also died prematurely. Oral two beloved daughtersthey also have to deal with the disappearance of their father.

Countless messages from condolences appeared on the web in the past few hours. The funeral will be celebrated this afternoon, Thursday 24 August, at the Trinità dei Poveri church in Avellino.