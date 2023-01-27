Nicola’s team immediately found the double advantage and resisted the return of the Apulians, returning to success after almost three months. The Senegalese is still decisive: goals and assists

Salernitana starts with a bang. Lecce shortens, lights up but fails to equalize. At Via del Mare, in anticipation of the 20th round of Serie A, everything happens in the first twenty minutes: the grenades go 2-0 led by a super Dia, Lecce responds with Strefezza which, however, is not enough. At the triple whistle, the grenades emerge, finding success after almost three months.

SUPER DIA — Nicola bets on Piatek and Dia, Baroni opts for an unexpected turnover and lines up Maleh and Oudin from 1′. The Giallorossi initially seem disoriented, messy in the counterattacks and not very compact when it comes to defending. Salernitana took advantage of this and immediately took the lead: in the 4th minute Pezzella intercepted a long ball but handed the ball to Dia, who firstly kicked on goal and, from outside the area, scored into the bottom corner. The people of Salento find the strength to react but are discouraged after a couple of wrong restarts, while the grenades at the first good opportunity even lead to 2-0. Ball lost by Oudin in midfield, the very inspired Dia recovers it and holes for Piatek, who lacks the hook. Not bad, because the ball arrives in the area, near Vilhena, who catches it and in the 20th minute stamps the 2-0. See also Ketamine is a 'silent killer': 'Does not give a hangover, young people see it as a stepping drug'

LECCE ANSWER — This time, however, the Giallorossi’s response came immediately. Three minutes after the double goal, Strefezza enters centrally, collects a cross from Pezzella and overtakes Ochoa with his toe. The Brazilian tries to take Lecce on his shoulders, moves from one wing to the other and gives no points of reference to the opposing defenders. At half-time the score was still 1-2, but Baroni’s team was definitely back in the game.

THE RECOVERY — The second half begins like the first, with the two teams facing each other head on. Di Francesco and Gonzalez enter Lecce in place of Oudin and the injured Maleh: Baroni thus finds his ideal eleven and starts the assault on the opposing area. Di Francesco, Umtiti and Strefezza become dangerous, Salernitana scares Via del Mare with a free kick from distance from Sambia. In the final Strefezza falls and, with him, all his companions. Nicola inserts the expert Crnigoj, making his debut with his new team, who brings order to the lines and brings balance in the middle of the field. The attacks by Banda, Ceesay and Di Francesco weren’t enough, Lecce ran out of strength and was forced to surrender. After six minutes of added time, the match ends with a score of 1-2: after five defeats and two draws, Salernitana regains victory and overtakes the Giallorossi in the standings. See also F1 | Spa, Free Practice 2: Verstappen sparks, Leclerc is detached

January 27, 2023 (change January 27, 2023 | 23:03)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#usual #Dia #Vilhena #raise #Salernitana #Lecce #Strefezza