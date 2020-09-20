Cádiz showed in El Alcoraz, in the match between two recently promoted, that it is more adapted after the category jump. Cervera’s men followed the path marked out last year in the Second Division and with that they were able to defeat Huesca that had the ball without depth, and that did not even shoot between the three sticks in the 90 minutes of the game. Negredo’s scoring nose and a header from Pombo served the Andalusians to win their first game on their return to LaLiga.

The crash was marked by a improper mistake of Andrés Fernández, that led to the first goal. The Murcian goalkeeper could not catch the center from Álex’s right wing and the reject lodged him at the bottom of the Álvaro Negredo meshes. A gift that the veteran striker finished unopposed and to the surprise of the Huesca defense. The Catalans tried to react by having possession, but without depth, and only from set pieces did they cause any doubt in the serious Cadiz defense during the first half.

Míchel wanted to surprise shortly after the start of the second half with a triple change. An unsuccessful revolution in which only Borja García was able to make a difference. Cádiz continued to do their thing, waiting for the errors of the Huesca and Pombo finished off the locals heading at the far post with a good action from Malbasic. The locals’ first shot of the game came in the 85th minute with a shot from Mosquera that Cifuentes saved in the first instance but had to be reviewed by the VAR. A goal that was annulled by a previous offside that canceled the play and that left the Alto Aragonese who succumbed in the match between the two recently promoted without options.