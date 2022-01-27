The first social post after six months in which a photo of Bale appears wearing his club’s shirt impressed Real fans a lot. Not that the image has changed the attitude of the player, who continues … to create problems.

Champion with immense potential but often betrayed by the body or overrated and overpaid footballer who has only won in a team full of champions? The judgment on Gareth Bale has never been univocal and will probably continue to be so, because the Welshman does not do much to clarify the matter. True, many of those who know him explain that when he is in shape he is practically unstoppable, but in addition to the injuries, which have affected him in recent seasons, what hasn’t gone between the Welshman and Real Madrid is what’s out there. from the field. Bale has often been accused of not speaking Spanish, of not integrating and of thinking little about Casa Blanca and its fans. See also The first goal of the year in Liga MX in the last decade

PHOTO – After all, the legendary banner that was bestowed on him during a match of his national team, “Wales, golf, Madrid, in that order”, seems to perfectly summarize the player’s priorities. In recent times Bale has always been ready to play with the selection, he has taken his usual walks on the golf courses, but with Real Madrid he has practically never seen. Indeed, as regards the use of social networks, he seemed to have totally forgotten that he was part of the Blancos squad. As he explains AS, so everyone was surprised by the Welshman’s latest Twitter post, the first in six months of a photo of Bale wearing his club shirt. Not that the image has changed the attitude of the footballer, given that the same Spanish newspaper explains that on both Wednesday and Thursday the Welshman showed up late for training, entering Valdebebas when his teammates were already in field for a few minutes. See also Tigres' new stadium will not be considered for the 2026 World Cup

FANS – On the other hand, Bale will be happy to note that, at least from the comments of Real fans, they still want him a lot in those parts. There are many who hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible and there are even those who have explained that they are willing to forget the last three years, those of the head-on collision with the club, as long as the striker presents some other unforgettable nights at the aficion. Of course, we should hear the other bell, the part of the supporters who in recent months have issued fire reports against the player and his agent. But the fact that Bale is mentioned and that Real Madrid is mentioned, not golf or Wales, seems almost a positive thing.

January 27, 2022 (change January 27, 2022 | 12:57)

