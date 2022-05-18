The fastest charging station in the world so far was put into use this week, but even with a charging speed of 360 kWh you would rather not have the firefighters stop to charge on the way to your flaming Airfryer. You certainly do not want the battery of an electric fire truck to run out halfway through the extinguishing process and the water pump to stop.

On the other hand, governments would like to make the vehicle fleet more sustainable. That is why the first electric fire truck in the US still has a diesel engine on board. As soon as the battery charge in this Rosenbauer RTX falls below 20 percent, a BMW in-line six with 300 hp starts. This diesel engine can fully recharge the battery in 45 minutes. There is enough diesel on board to keep the electric fire truck in service for four to six hours.

But why an electric fire truck?

In the barracks, the first electric fire truck is simply charged. Thanks to two electric motors, the truck with a capacity of 490 hp can drive towards the fire. The 132-kWh battery can power all extinguishing equipment for two hours before the diesel kicks in. That is a serious time that you can extinguish emissions without emissions – which somehow also feels useless next to a building with thick black plumes on fire.

The Rosenbauer RTX was delivered to the Los Angeles Fire Department last weekend. It is the first fully electric fire truck in the US, even if it has a range extender. In the case of many fires, the fire brigade will still be able to reach the report fully electrically and extinguish it electrically.