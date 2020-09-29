Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande, often shares some posts on social media about Sushant Singh Rajput. Now he has heard a Twitter user fiercely. Actually, the user shared a video on Twitter during Sushant’s funeral, which Ankita was shocked. He asked the user to delete that video immediately. He also said that this is not the right way to support Sushant.

Ankita Lokhande tweeted, ‘What has happened to you? Stop posting such videos, it is very difficult for all of us to watch. You are requested to remove this video immediately. We know that you love them, but there is no way to support and love them. Delete this video immediately. ‘ However, after Ankita said the user immediately removed Sushant’s video from the post.

Explain that Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his home in Mumbai on 14 June. Recently, three months after his death, Ankita shared an emotional post. Ankita Lokhande writes, ‘Time passes. Life goes on at its own pace, but some memories are special which are never forgotten. She is always with us, especially the memories of those who are close to us. Sushant, you will always be in our memories. Ankita Lokhande also tagged this post with Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and brother-in-law Vishal Kirti.