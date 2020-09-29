Actress Asha Negi of the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta is often in the headlines for her photos. Recently, Asha had shared a photo on her birthday, which led to her being trolled. However, Asha is also not among those who remain silent. He gave such a befitting reply to the user that he stopped speaking.

Actually, commenting on Asha’s photo, the user wrote – ‘Get married, old man. The wall is young from you. Asha shared this comment on Instagram and gave a befitting reply to the user. He wrote, ‘When the case is of cyber bulling, but the humer is also at the right point. 100 points of friend Humer but what to do with this thinking. ‘

However, other celebs supported Asha Negi by commenting on her post. Kishwar Merchant wrote, ‘The person who has written will have a great thinking.’ Amrita Khanvilkar wrote, ‘How worried are these people.’ At the same time, Ali Goni also wrote a comment in support of Asha Negi.

Let me tell you that Asha had told a few days ago that she went into depression after her 2 serials received bad response. Talking to Pinkvilla, Asha said, my 2 shows Ek Fist Aakash Aur Kuch Toh Tere Mere Dharmiya were quickly closed due to poor ratings. When my first show did not go well, I thought that if my old work was good, I will do well in the future. But when the second show did not even run, my heart broke.

Asha said, ‘I was very upset. I thought it was all over. My weight was also increased. I started eating a lot due to depression. My confidence was also reduced. He further explained that as an actor I had to perform, no matter what the response was to my work. I started signing my project carefully and that is why I took a long break because I was not getting good work offers.