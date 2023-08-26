Luis Rubiales entrenched himself in the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation in Las Rozas. He screwed himself to the easy chair at the moment when his presidency was most weakened. He denied his speech by a society that no longer tolerates machismo or macho institutions; denied his defense by the player he kissed without consent in full celebrations for the achievement of a world title; denied the figure of him by a government that does not admit the pulse to which the Granada leader submitted him. Rubiales decided to resist and defend himself with more vehemence than arguments. But the resistance of the highest president of Spanish football is already useless.

And their arguments, ridiculous after the soccer players showed their boredom and their rejection through a joint statement: “It’s over,” they said. And some statements by Jenni Hermoso herself were added: “At no time did I consent to the kiss. I do not tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said.

The Executive, through the Superior Sports Council (CSD), yesterday sent a complaint to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAD) to be able to suspend Rubiales from his duties this Monday while the TAD disqualifies him for violating the sports law in matter of sexual violence.

“I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign!” Empowered by the support of the assembly, with his daughters a few meters away, and with a performance aimed at presenting himself as a martyr that gave Jenni Hermoso a “spoiled peak”, Rubiales decided to hold on to his position as president of the RFEF. After apologizing for his behavior, he defended before the assembly his decision not to resign from the position with an aggressive speech, which caused both astonishment and surprise because what was expected was that he would present his resignation, as the day before federal employees took for granted. Rubiales decided not to leave, but the government reacted immediately: it denounced him for “very serious” events.

Challenger, his words cemented a castling away from the general feeling of the Spanish citizenry. His address transcended football to highlight the advances in gender equality towards which society is moving. “Beyond my personal situation, as a Spaniard, we have to reflect on where we are going,” he dared to ask, while many of the assembly members, including the men’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, applauded his intervention. “It is a life lesson. My daughters are real feminists and not the fake feminism out there that is a scourge. A social murder is being committed.”

Defiant with the Executive, he announced measures against the acting vice president, Yolanda Díaz. He also pointed to the ministers Ione Belarra and Irene Montero. “To these people who have accused me and who are trying to assassinate me publicly, I tell you that I am going to defend myself in court. I am going to take action against these people”.

The champions resign

In the staunch defense of his innocence and in his desire to retain the football presidency, Rubiales assured that the kiss to Hermoso was consented. “It was a spontaneous, mutual, euphoric kiss. There was no desire or position of dominance, even if the media sell something else”. The victim also told something else, hours later. The statement issued by Futpro, signed by more than 80 players (the 23 world champions, among them), included a statement from the footballer: “As seen in the images, at no time did I consent to the kiss and in no case I sought to raise the president,” he said.

The statement evidenced the union of Spanish women’s football, whose players refused to return to the national team as long as Rubiales continues as president, and Jorge Vilda, the one who was offered a renewal for half a million euros a year and who also applauded him, be it the selector.

In his account of the “beak, not a kiss,” Rubiales offered a description in which he blamed the victim for the assault. “She picked me up, I told her not to worry about the missed penalty, we almost fell and I told her: ‘A spike?’, explained the leader from Granada. “The desire that she could have in that kiss was the same as the one that she could have kissing one of my daughters,” he added. “Therefore, there is no desire and there is no position of dominance,” he asserted. He is president of the federation, she is a soccer player. She can remember it.

The highest president of Spanish football elaborated his speech knowing that what happened in Sydney could cost him a temporary suspension before being translated into a disqualification. Meeting with the presidents of the territorial units in the morning, Rubiales dismissed all the vice presidents except Pedro Rocha, of the Extremaduran territorial unit. “This will be the interim president if the process opened by the CSD prevents him from continuing to serve as president,” he said. But he did not inform them that he was not planning to resign, as they had leaked the night before from the same federation. It is not known if he changed his mind overnight or if it was a strategy from the beginning. He didn’t care that his resignation leaked out and he let her run through the halls of the federation without denying it. It was his particular revenge against all the media that assured, including this one, that he was resigning. Rubiales charged against the press, “with some exceptions”, and saw again in the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, the black hand that has caused him to be about to be suspended by the TAD even though it was only him who kissed Beautiful Sunday afternoon.

Rubiales entrenched himself in office, encouraged by the applause of the assembly members present and despite the rejection of the clubs and part of the members of the assembly, who refused to participate in the paripé. As soon as he finished his speech, a trickle of resignations began, initiated by Rafael del Amo, president of the Navarrese territorial, who resigned from his position as head of federative women’s soccer. Salvador Gomar (Valencia), José Juan Arencibia (Canary Islands), José Ángel Peláez (Cantabria) and Javier Landeta (Basque Country) resigned from their positions on the federation board.

Rubiales has preferred not to resign because he is interested in staying within the system to be able to better defend himself and control the federation from a distance through Pedro Rocha when he replaces him. He trusts that this one will not betray him. The same thing that he mistakenly thought, his predecessor, Ángel María Villar, accused of corruption for presiding over a client system.

