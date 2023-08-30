Question with a thousand points: what are the Italians’ favorite sports cars? With the arrival in theaters of the film about Enzo Ferrari, after the dutiful preview presentation at the Venice Film Festival, interest in noble brands and performance in general is growing. So we try to answer this question Carfaxthe world’s leading provider of information on used vehicles, offering some interesting data on the models of sports and luxury cars for which Italians have requested the most reports, and on what the state of health of the vehicle is.

Porsche in the lead

The first three steps of the podium are respectively occupied by Porsches, Jaguars and Maseratis. The house in Stuttgart is the most considered brand with 53% of report requests. Jaguar follows with 22% and Maserati with 14%. Instead, it is among supercars Ferrari to occupy the top position with 7% of requests, followed by Lamborghini (2%), Aston Martin (1%), Bentley (1%), Lotus (1%), McLaren (0.1%) and Rolls -Royce (0.1%).

25% of cars have risks

Quite high, about 12 years old, the age of the vehicles sought, while the average mileage remains low, which stands at 89,000 km. A quarter of these vehicles (25%) have what the Carfax report reads as “risk“, or a car that has recorded events such as accidents, damage, is imported, has an inconsistency in the mileage or derives from a rental or from an alternative use to the private one.

Damage at 22%

The main risks reported in the Carfax reports on premium vehicles are i damage, which occupy a 22% share and represent the most frequent phenomenon to pay attention to when making a purchase decision. In second place are related issues upon import, which account for 18% of the risk factors. Reports of accidents, on the other hand, amount to 11% of possible criticalities, while inconsistencies in mileage, between the declared value and the recorded value, reach 3%.