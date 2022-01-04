The use of flashbang grenades by security forces against protesters in Kazakhstan was caught on video. The entry was posted in Telegram-channel “Military Observer”.

The footage taken from the window of a multi-storey building shows the security forces lined up on the road. Law enforcers used flash grenades and tear gas to disperse the protests.

As the correspondent notes RIA News, law enforcement units ousted the bulk of the protesters from the Republic Square in the center of Almaty.

Earlier it was reported that protesters beat a police officer and smashed the cars of law enforcement officers on Republic Square in Alma-Ata.

On January 2, protests began in the Mangistau region of Kazakhstan against the rise in gas prices for cars. Motorists demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics.