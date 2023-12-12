The number of trips on public transport has skyrocketed by more than 70% in the municipality of Murcia since the service is free, a measure that is in force from December 1 to January 7. Expeditions by tram, urban and district buses have risen to 582,686, which represents an increase of 240,720 compared to last year, according to data collected by the Municipal Transport Service during the first 10 days of this initiative.

The data, therefore, continues to improve as the campaign progresses, since in the first days they recorded an increase of 30%. Municipal sources point out that these figures “consolidate the good acceptance that the campaign has had among Murcian users.” Specifically, the tram has registered 104,888 new trips, reaching 245,920, with an increase of more than 74% compared to 141,032 last year.

For their part, the bus lines that provide service in the districts are the ones that have increased the most in absolute terms: they have completed 256,203 expeditions, 109,141 more than in the same period of the previous year, when 147,062 were counted. That is, free use has increased by more than 74%. For their part, the 'coloraos' have increased their use to a lesser extent, by 50%, after winning 26,691 trips and reaching 80,563. On the same dates last year, 53,872 were registered that were carried out on the same dates in 2022.

Tricolor bonds are quintupled



One of the data that most shows the impact of this measure is the number of tricolor vouchers issued, since it is the safe conduct that is needed to travel for free by bus and tram. In those ten days, 22,439 cards have been dispensed, 18,009 more than the same dates in 2022. That is, it has quintupled.

For this reason, the Department of Mobility has prepared alternative solutions to guarantee that the specific lack of tricolor vouchers does not leave any passenger without a trip. Drivers can provide users, at no cost, with 'zero tickets', with which they can use public transport with absolute normality and thus meet all existing demand.