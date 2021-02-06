A temporary return of neonicotinoids, despite their deleterious effects on biodiversity. An authorization, valid for 120 days, for placing on the market and use of sugar beet seeds coated with these insecticides “bee killers”, was issued by the government in a decree published in Official newspaper (JO), Saturday February 6.

The decree, which “enters into force the day after its publication in the Official Journal”, stipulate that “the placing on the market and the use of sugar beet seeds treated with plant protection products containing the active substances imidacloprid or thiamethoxam are authorized for a period of 120 days from the entry into force of this decree”.

The text provides for strict conditions of use to protect pollinating insects, wild birds and mammals, water and the environment. On the plots affected by a beet crop treated this year, growers will be able to plant onion, wheat or oats from the 2022 campaign, but they will have to wait until 2023 for the potato and 2024 for the rapeseed or sunflower, for example.

In a press release, the General Confederation of Beet Producers announced “glad” of this re-authorization, but “deplores the severe restrictions imposed on the following crops”, which she believes will have an impact on “good agronomic practices”.

On December 10, the Constitutional Council gave the green light to a law which stipulates that “until July 1, 2023, joint decrees of the ministers responsible for agriculture and the environment […] may allow the use of treated seed “ with products containing neonicotinoids, “the use of which is prohibited in application of European Union law or the Rural and Maritime Fisheries Code”.

The government banned the use of five molecules that are part of neonicotinoid insecticides in 2018, evoking then “particularly harmful effects on the environment (in particular on pollinators) “. A campaign commitment by Emmanuel Macron, to which the government returned in 2020, facing a sugar industry in crisis. It again authorized the use of these pesticides in 2021, to support producers facing the invasion of green aphids in their plantations. These insects are indeed vectors of jaundice, which attacks beets.

After the invasion of this green aphid, the sugar beet harvest in France fell by 30% in France last year compared to the average of the last five years, falling to the lowest in more than 30 years. Foliar insecticide treatments did not make it possible to reabsorb this invasion in the absence of coated seeds.