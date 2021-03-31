Both houses of the New York State Legislature voted in favor of legislation to legalize recreational marijuana use. This is reported by the Axios edition.

The bill will remove convictions from thousands of state residents convicted on cannabis-related charges. It is noted that in 2020, 94 percent of arrests related to this drug were among the colored population. In addition, the authorities expect that the new industry will create 30-60 thousand new jobs and replenish the treasury with an additional 350 million dollars annually.

State Governor Andrew Cuomo has already promised to sign the bill. It is noted that after that New York will become the 15th US state where recreational marijuana use will be allowed.

In July 2019, the use of marijuana was decriminalized in New York, after which the possession of small quantities of cannabis was no longer a criminal offense. Last November, it was reported that more than two-thirds of US residents were in favor of legalizing marijuana. In late February, lawmakers in the US state of Virginia approved a bill that would allow recreational marijuana use from 2024.