Exactly one year ago, banks were reopening its branches after two weeks of having closed their doors in the hardest part of phase 1 of the quarantine decreed by Alberto Fernández. In these twelve months, the entities they deepened the digital service channels, that have already become the customers’ favorites.

Now, in the face of the increase in Covid cases, the main entities in the country recommend avoiding attending branches to carry out operations and operate “remotely”. According to a survey carried out by Clarion, on average the use of homebanking and banking apps it has grown since the start of the pandemic by more than 30%.

“The use of the Province Internet Banking (BIP) was consolidated as a key channel when carrying out banking operations. More than a year after the start of the pandemic and after a strong digital migration, the amount of monthly transactions that are made by homebanking it rose 33% year-on-year if the data for February 2020 are compared with the same month of this year, “explained sources from Banco Provincia.

For less face-to-face attention the number of customers doubled of the Buenos Aires entity that began to use digital channels for the first time: while before the pandemic a monthly average of 47 thousand new people were registered in digital banking, during isolation that figure jumped to 106 thousand discharges per month.

Meanwhile, in the city ​​Bank have just relaunched their platform homebanking to channel the operations of the half a million clients that moves that way.

“These users carry out more than 50 million monthly transactions, from inquiries (balances, movements, loan holdings, fixed terms and other products) and monetary ones (transfers, payments, recharges, constitution of fixed terms and loan requests)”, sources of the entity explained.

In the City they detailed that from the lower mobility that was generated by the quarantine the use of ATMs fell, but it increased by 45% the operations carried out by homebanking.

Banco Galicia took advantage of the “new normal” to introduce new functionalities in its application, with a good response. According to sources from the entity 37% of its customers are handled exclusively by the app and the volume of transactions from the cell phone grew by 82% during the last year.

Meanwhile, 44% of Galicia customers use digital banking indistinctly from the computer and the app. If compared to what happened in February 2020, this universe of people increased by 27%.

Meanwhile, at the ICBC they explained: “We have been working on the digitization process for several years, which accelerated in the last year due to the pandemic. “Among other actions, in the last year” was implemented in addition to the possibility of withdrawing money from the ATM without a card, obtaining and laundering the keys to access the homebanking and to mobile banking 100% online. Avoiding in this way that our clients have to go to the ATM to carry out said operation, “they said.

At the same time, the banks hastened their alliance and they launched MODE, your wallet to “win the street” in the universe of digital payments. Since its appearance at the end of last year, this solution already added 1 million users and it is available in 310,000 stores.

