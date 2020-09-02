A day laborer fumigates a crop in Tanhuato, Michoacán. Juan José Estrada Serafín / CUARTOSCURO

The use of the controversial glyphosate, a very common chemical used in agriculture, has caused a confrontation between the secretariats of the Environment (Semarnat) and the Ministry of Agriculture within the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While one wants to protect the environment, the other wants to produce, summarized the Mexican president on Wednesday when announcing that an agreement had been reached for its progressive disappearance before 2024. Behind the official controversy over this substance is also the tensions within the Cabinet. These have recently surfaced with the leak of an audio where the head of Semarnat, Víctor Manuel Toledo, openly criticized the power of Alfonso Romo, the head of the presidential office, who is also an agribusiness businessman.

The Solomonic decision of López Obrador on the use of glyphosate implies the gradual reduction of the use of the agrochemical among private farmers and the prohibition for the federal government. “In this case we decided not to use this agrochemical in anything that has to do with the Government, for example, in Sembrando Vida [uno de los programas pilares de la Administración para el campo] it is not going to be used, and limit it only to private production “, explained the president during his usual morning press conference.

López Obrador said that the decision is part of an agreement to reduce the import volumes of glyphosate each year, “because it cannot be removed in one fell swoop because the production of food and products would fall,” he said. “An agreement was reached on this agrochemical that is considered harmful in some countries, it is used for export agriculture. It is highly demanded by large producers in what are commercial export crops, “added the president.

The president admitted that there is a confrontation between portfolios, aired on social networks, with glyphosate as a backdrop. Earlier this month an audio from Toledo was leaked to the media. The Secretary of the Environment, a staunch opponent of genetically modified foods, talked about the contradictions within the Government. Among them is the role considered by the person in charge of Agriculture, Víctor Villalobos. “[La secretaría] it is aimed fundamentally at agribusiness, it is against agroecology and it tries to impose the entire mission that exists in the world with large corporations ”, affirmed Toledo.

The head of Semarnat assured in the audio that Villalobos obeys the orders of Alfonso Romo, the head of the presidential office, who “has acquired enormous profitability and power within the Government” and is dedicated to “blocking” agroecology. “Alfonso Romo has summoned me to three meetings with Villalobos to pressure because there was the problem of glyphosate,” Toledo admitted in reference to the maneuver of his ministry to stop the importation of the controversial chemical.

Glyphosate, which will be banned in Germany from 2023, is the most widely used herbicide in the world and is associated with genetically modified seed crops for agribusiness. Its main producer is Monsanto, the company that controls 90% of the international seed market and was acquired two years ago by Bayer, the giant of the pharmaceutical industry. “Ending this is not easy,” acknowledged López Obrador, “there are countries where they have looked for options and have not been able to, but we are obliged to invest and look for alternatives and at the same time not allow the use of transgenic corn.”

A good example of the different points of view generated by the chemist is what happened in Colombia in the last five years. In 2015 following a recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO) and in the midst of negotiations between the government and the FARC guerrillas, the presidency of Juan Manuel Santos announced his ban in response to a ruling by the Constitutional Court.

The Colombian Army used glyphosate as a method to kill coca leaf crops, but among the arguments against, which the Court valued, there were studies that proved that glyphosate damaged crops, affected the population, as it was considered potentially carcinogenic, and contaminated the water that was later consumed by the peasants, causing malformations and damage to health. After its prohibition, defenders of its use pointed out that in recent years crops have exploded and Colombia has once again ranked first in the production of cocaine in the world. The Army lost its main tool to combat the blade and warned that manual eradications increased the risk for soldiers. Although with the arrival of President Iván Duque to power the reactivation of aerial spraying with glyphosate was announced, the Court has maintained its prohibition and has demanded the Government to guarantee that it does not affect health and to generate a consultation mechanism with the communities that historically they have been damaged by aerial spraying of the chemical.

In the case of Mexico, there are no aerial spraying, but its prohibition could affect food production. According to the National Agricultural Council (CNA), 50% of glyphosate is used in the southeast of the country and the prohibition of its use without alternatives would imply ceasing to produce more than 76,000 million pesos (about 3,425 million dollars), having more impact on crops such as corn, sugar cane, tomato, beans and wheat.

Semarnat has proposed the elimination of the use of glyphosate by 2024. The Secretary of the Environment pointed out that for the Government of the so-called Fourth Transformation “agroecology constitutes a fundamental issue for environmental, agricultural and livestock policies that are closely linked to the issue of welfare of society ”.

This ministry has focused on the food chain, one of the most distorted sectors in the country, which is torn between mass production to serve the domestic market and exports to the United States and the possible damage to health. At least that part of the Administration is trying to produce healthier food with the prohibition of 80 pesticides, starting with glyphosate, said Victor Toledo. It remains to be seen if Alfonso Romo has the last word.