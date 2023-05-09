The use of electronic banking has skyrocketed 6.7 percentage points in just one year and covers 70.4% of Internet users, 0.8 points above the Spanish average. This is reflected in the report carried out by the Telefónica Foundation on the analysis of technological trends in the Region ‘Digital Society in Spain 2023’, which places Murcian society well above the European average in terms of digital transformation.

The comparative analysis of the report highlights the connectivity of households in the Region, the frequency of access to the network and the uses that Murcians make of it, among which access to electronic banking stands out

Likewise, the study highlights the connectivity of Murcian homes: 96.9% have Internet access and, in addition, 85.8% of homes have fixed broadband, 2.8 points above the Spanish average and more. 8 percentage points above the European average, according to the indicator included in the Digital Economy and Society Index.

85.8% of homes have fixed broadband and the Community "advances at a good pace in its digital transformation"

In addition, the data collected in the report on technological trends in the Region show that 93.5% of Murcians use the Internet and 98.7% of them do so daily. “These percentages reinforce the excellent position of the Region”, which again exceeds the European average, this time, by 0.7 points.

As for the handling that minors between 10 and 15 years of age make of the Internet, figures are similar to those of 2021: 96.5% have connected to the Internet in the last three months and 72.5% have a mobile phone, three points above the national average.

In addition to the use of electronic banking, the Fundación Telefónica study reveals that one of the most popular online services among Murcians is the purchase of tickets ‘online’, which has grown 14.9 points in just one year, up to 44%. The purchase of medicines and medical supplements has also increased (2.9 points more), a service used by 22.1% of Internet users in the Region.

And another of the most used services has been the search for information on goods and services, which reaches 74.2% of Internet users and grows 2.1 points.

The report states that electronic commerce maintains a prominent presence in the Region and that 67.1% of the population has ever bought shoes, clothing or accessories on the Internet (72%) and food delivery (39.9%) .

“The Region is advancing at a good pace in its digital transformation process and Spain is the undisputed leader in terms of connectivity,” the report concludes.