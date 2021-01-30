Chile, Finland and the United States have already started using dogs to detect traces of Covid-19, an ingenious, fast and cheap solution to isolate the asymptomatic.

At the Arturo Merino International Airport in Santiago de Chile, for example, patrol these canine squads as part of the alternative method of identifying infected travelers.

“Thanks to the alliance between the Carabineros and the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, it has a canine biodetection brigade that is not only the first in America, but is also among those with the best results in terms of sensitivity of dogs“, said the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Rodrigo Delgado, when presenting the subject.

Dogs trained in Chile to sniff out the virus. (EFE)

“We do a phase of olfactory association of a person’s odors with Covid initially; then we do an evaluation of the diagnostic test or the detection of the dogs to determine the level of sensitivity and specificity of the dogs, “explained Fernando Mardones, Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile.

To assemble this brigade, Chile was inspired by the specialized work of the Alfort National Veterinary School in France, a country that also has a canine squad as does Germany.

According to specialists, four trained dogs can sniff up to 250 people per hour. Human sweat is the key to this ambitious method.

Another country that started with this detection method is Finland. They first used them in the Helsinki airport and it worked. Now they are extending it to tourist places or large public gatherings.

The dogs sniff out Miami Heat fans waiting to enter the Miami stadium. (AFP)

In the United States, NBA, the basketball league, implemented the system so that fans of the Miami Heat could see a game of their team, and it worked fine.

A “canine team” leads two trained dogs along the line that fans make before entering the venue, and they make them sniff their hands. If dogs detect the virus, they report it to their trainer by sitting next to the individual.

Douglas Kratt, president of the American Association of Veterinary Medicine, clarified that it is still an experimental method: “It is something so novel that we have yet to determine how effective it is. and how reliable are canines to detect this kind of thing. “

Jonathan Gelber, surgeon and sports medicine specialist, explains in The Guardian that “the nose of a dog has about 300 million olfactory receptors, which are between 50 and 60 times more than the average human ”, which allows the detection of“ volatile organic compounds ”.

Gelber also points out that there are two published studies in this regard. The first was performed last year in Germany and was published in the journal BMC Infect Diseases. Eight dogs were used to detect Covid in a comparison between infected patients and those who were not.

The effectiveness in that case was 94%, but the scientists were not satisfied because they had doubts about whether the dogs could also detect in asymptomatic patients, who do not have the same viral load as an infected one.

The second study was even better. It was published last December in the PloS One magazine and was held in France and Lebanon. They collected samples from the arms of patients with and without Covid and made the dogs sniff them. “The success rate ranged from 76% to 100%Gelber says.

The truth is that the method is booming in different parts of the world, and could help solve a daily problem for health authorities.

DV