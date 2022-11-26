Paula Camargo, a researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that Mexican adolescents have reduced the use of contraceptives.

In this regard, the researcher at El Colegio de México (COLMEX) said that sporadic sexual relations and side effects are the most common reasons expressed by women between the ages of 15 and 24 for not using contraceptive methods.

The study indicated that married women have reduced the use of contraceptives by nine percent, especially in those between the ages of 15 and 19, from 64.9 percent in 2014 to 55.3 percent in 2018; meanwhile, single women increased their use slightly, registering 57.5 percent in 2014 and 60.5 percent in 2018.

Single women do not use contraceptives because of infrequent relationships and in second place of non-use is that of the effects on health. When offering the talk “Trends of the reasons for the non-use of contraceptives among young women and the role of sporadic sexual relations in Mexico,” he said that it is surprising that our country has adolescent pregnancy rates higher than those of Colombia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, or Jamaica.

Although in the world they have delayed the start of sexual life, estimates indicate that in Mexico -in addition to being at an earlier age- there are one million 26 thousand induced abortions each year, of which half a million correspond to adolescents and young people. from 15 to 24 years.

The researcher clarified that, although the use of contraceptives is relatively high, their adoption is uneven between age groups, since the prevalence is relatively low among young women, and unplanned pregnancies continue to be high.

Adolescent maternity is an event that occurs in all Mexican municipalities. The main concentration occurs in Sonora, Chihuahua and Coahuila; while in the south it is in Campeche, Guerrero and Chiapas, explained the doctoral student at El Colegio de México.

We recommend you read:

“Adolescent maternity at the municipal level in Mexico is associated with low socioeconomic status, the percentage of women who work, and the number of live births reported. This can be explained by the high concentration in municipalities with a low socioeconomic level.

In addition, it is associated with the fact of never having married, of currently attending school, and of having access to health services,” he explained.