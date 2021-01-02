The effect of winter season affects our skin and hair. Dry and dry skin and hair come in this season. Also, the problem of dandruff in hair is also faced. To overcome this, coconut oil is considered very good.

Coconut oil has high fatty acids and antibacterial properties which are helpful in removing dryness of skin and hair. Although coconut, coconut oil also has many other benefits. In this, virgin coconut oil is more pure and beneficial. It can be used in many ways.

Removes dryness from hair

Coconut oil is considered a panacea for hair. The dryness of hair disappears with its use. It is better to apply it by lukewarm during the winter season. Applying coconut oil well on the hair is more beneficial.

Relieves the problem of dandruff

The problem of dandruff increases a lot during the winter season. Coconut oil is very helpful in getting rid of it. Applying coconut oil removes dryness from the hair and relieves dryness from dandruff. Massaging it before washing hair is also beneficial.

Makeup primer also works

By applying coconut oil on the face, the skin remains soft and shiny. In addition, it can also be used as a makeup primer and it glows in the skin. It also has the properties of hydrating the face.

Use as a makeup remover

Many products used to remove makeup damage the skin and are expensive. In such a situation, coconut oil can be used as a makeup remover. Also, it does not have any side effects.

Keeps lips healthy

In the winter, care of lips is more required. Coconut oil can be used in it. Lip balm made from this oil can be used. Lip balm can be made at home and your favorite color can also be used in it. By applying it, softness is also maintained in the lips. Also, it can be used for moisture of hands.

Massage is beneficial

Massage of coconut oil after bathing is quite beneficial. This makes the body soft and the skin soft. With this, it can be applied after shaving, so that the skin remains hydrated.

