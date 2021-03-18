The President of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, in the Community Parliament, on February 10. GOVERNMENT OF ASTURIAS / Europa Press

The Constitutional Court has registered in the plenary session that this week celebrates an intense discussion about the constitutionality or not of the free use of bable in the Parliament of Asturias. The court of guarantees – which has already held fierce debates on linguistic issues in the past – has analyzed, very divided, the recent reform of the regulations of the Principality Chamber that allows the use of Asturian in speeches. That reform was appealed by Vox, and although the initial draft sentence taken to the plenary session of the Constitutional Court did not block the way to the new regulation, the internal fracture revealed among the magistrates does not allow predicting what the result will be.

The deliberation, which has not concluded, has made it possible to identify positions that are difficult to reconcile in the plenary session of the Constitutional Court. The most favorable to the constitutionality of the use of bable in the General Meeting or Parliament of the Principality understands that the regulation already contemplated the possibility that the deputies could intervene in Asturian. That power would now be extended to any participant, including members of the Government of the autonomous community. And that is where the appeal under discussion, which was presented by Vox, encounters a serious difficulty, especially to guarantee the effectiveness of the Executive’s control work, since not all the deputies have extensive knowledge of the bable. This type of objection is shared by the second group of magistrates, reluctant to the possibility that Asturian is used on an equal footing with Castilian in the Autonomous Chamber.

For this second group of magistrates, the fact that Bable does not have the character of a co-official language in Asturias is fundamental. The proposed reform, therefore, in the opinion of this sector would be equivalent to granting it with this change the rank of a co-officiality not yet established.

This reservation connects, in turn, with some of the arguments of the resource under discussion. The Asturian deputy of Vox in Congress, José María Figaredo, explained when presenting the challenge that the initiative was taken against a provision that allows intervention in the autonomous Parliament indistinctly in Bable or in Spanish, thus conferring on the Asturian “an official status de facto”. For the promoters of the resource, therefore, the center of the debate is that the Executive chaired by Adrián Barbón “wants to impose the bable” not because of a cultural issue, but “simply because of the quota of power that this implies”, all of which leads to a “regionalist and selfish” drift.

In turn, Adrián Barbón (PSOE) has stated on several occasions that his project aims to make the Asturian’s official status a reality “if the numbers come out” to carry out the corresponding reform of the Statute of Autonomy. In an interview on Channel 10, the president of Asturias said he is betting on a “friendly” model that is gradual and that is built little by little, generating consensus. Asked then if, once the officiality is approved, Asturian would be the vehicular language in education, he said that this was another debate and that once the Statute was reformed, it would be necessary to discuss how to “land” that officiality. A first stage, which is now registered in the Constitutional Court, is of uncertain prognosis.