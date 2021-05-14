Room where Iván Duque’s meeting with the Church was held. In the background you can see the work of the Belgian artist Francis Al ses covered. The floor of the room is covered with plates created with the molten weapons of the FARC. Presidency of the Republic

The scene went unnoticed. In the midst of the crisis that plagues Colombia and that has caused at least 41 deaths, a meeting between President Iván Duque with a group of priests to try to defuse social protests passed without much echo. Alerts from the Colombian art world jumped when it was learned that the meeting had occurred in Fragments, Art and Memory Space, memorial commemorating the peace agreement with the FARC that contains a homonymous work commissioned to the renowned artist Doris Salcedo.

More information

The piece was built in 2018 with more than 8,000 weapons that were handed over by ex-guerrillas and that the creator, together with women victims of sexual abuse, cast and turned into 1,300 metal plates on which you can walk. It is in a large house considered a place for memory and homage, very close to the Casa de Nariño, seat of Government. It is also designed as a space for the exhibition, every year and for half a century, which is the time that the war lasted, of the work of Colombian or foreign artists.

In the art world it has bothered that the Government used it as a meeting space and that the work Salam Tristesse Iraq 2016-2020, by Francis Alÿs, which was exhibited on the walls of the space, was covered in white for President Duque’s event. The Ministry of Culture confirmed to EL PAÍS that, after the controversy, the Belgian artist asked to dismantle his exhibition. Although we deeply regret [la decisión de Alÿs], was respected by the members of the artistic committee. Since May 12, the dismantling process began and therefore the museum will continue to be closed even if the restriction measures due to the third wave of covid were lifted, ”the ministry indicated in writing.

‘Fragmentos’, Doris Salcedo’s “countermonument” in the center of Bogotá made with molten metal from FARC weapons. Camilo Rozo

Colombian artist Doris Salcedo declared to Hyperallergic, a medium specialized in contemporary culture, which Fragments it had been used “abusively, breaking all international conservation and copyright norms”. The Executive assures that “the space was chosen given its symbolic importance as it was created to promote the construction of dialogues and reflections” and, he continues, “at no time was any national or international norm in the use of space broken.”

For some artists and curators, this is another act that reflects the government’s disinterest in the peace agreement with the FARC. The work was commissioned by former President Juan Manuel Santos directly to Salcedo. “The soil of Fragments it contains the rage of women victims of sexual violence in the conflict and using space as if it were a white cube is terribly violent. This could be framed within the re-victimization: it is a space to honor the victims, but it is used to organize dialogues that seek to continue impoverishing Colombians and violently repressing those who do not agree, ”Valentina Gutiérrez, director of the Espacio El Dorado art gallery. Lucas Ospina, professor of Arts at the Universidad de los Andes, who joined the strike along with his students, says that the problem is not that they dialogue in space, but rather the use of the place so that “the president can make statements that demonize the social protest”.

A government with little love for culture

The meeting at the site has also been read as a sign that the Duque government places little value on culture. The Executive promotes the “orange economy” more focused on entrepreneurship, but this is not well received by a wide artistic sector of the country, which considers it void of content. “This is how the rulers vampirize culture,” said critic and art curator Cuauhtémoc Medina on Twitter. The debate is open and there are those who consider that the discussion should go beyond Salcedo’s work and focus on the voice of the artists against the acts of police brutality.

Criticisms have been directed at the Minister of Culture, Felipe Buitrago. “The symbolic usurpation of the place is terrifying, but the most serious thing is that it is done from the ministry, which is in charge of watching over and safeguarding the union,” says Juan Sebastián Ramírez, director of the Bis Gallery, in Cali.

Salcedo’s work has not been the only symbolic terrain in dispute during the social protests against the government. In Cúcuta, on the border with Venezuela, and in Medellín, protesters have made murals against the Executive erased by the military or by politicians attached to the Democratic Center, the party to which the Colombian president belongs. In one of them, a tribute was paid to Lucas Villa, a protester killed by civilians during the protests. The image was destroyed as it happened in 2020 with other murals that remembered the victims of the police violence that occurred in Colombia last September.

Professor Ospina believes that it is in the streets and with expressions like this that artists are expressing themselves politically. “The art of the grassroots is teaching a lesson to the art of the elite, which ends up being irrelevant because it is not willing to take risks: it uses political issues, but does not act politically.”

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region