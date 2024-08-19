He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) has an innumerable amount of immigration procedures for all its applicants, which can sometimes lead to confusion. the eligibility criteria for each of them.

In that sense, Uscis has a tool that serves to verify the eligibility of applicants for naturalization Before completing an N-400 application: This is a questionnaire that must be answered through the entity’s official portal.and based on your answers you will know whether or not you are considered suitable to carry out the application process.

And as if that were not enough, the agency also disseminated through its official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es) a video they posted on their YouTube channel in which they explain in detail the step-by-step instructions on how to use this tool verification for the naturalization process.

“These questions are intended solely to help you identify whether you may be eligible to file the Application for Naturalization (N-400),” USCIS assures, and at the same time clarifies that This tool does not determine your eligibility for citizenship.as this will be confirmed once the agency has reviewed its information, but to begin the process.

What you should know about the Uscis naturalization test

Once you have been deemed eligible for the N-400 naturalization form at Uscis, you must take the naturalization exam, which, according to their official website, It consists of an interview in which the agent will ask you about your form and your backgroundas well as an English and civics exam.

To do this, The service also offers various links detailing all the information you should study. to prepare for this naturalization interview, and it is available in both English and Spanish on the official USCIS portal, located in the Citizenship Resource Center.

What happens if I don’t pass the naturalization test at Uscis?

It may happen that you fail the naturalization exam because you do not answer what the agent expected. In that case, according to Uscis, You will have a second chance to take the test.specifically the part you failed, and this will be between 60 or 90 days after your initial interview.