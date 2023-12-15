He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a important change to the filing process for Form I-907, Request for Priority Processing, for pending Forms I-140. Beginning December 15, 2023, this form must be sent to the appropriate secure locations, marking a key step in the agency's efforts to increase efficiency and reduce costs.

Form I-907 is vital for those seeking to obtain an immigrant visa to work in the United States, as requests priority processing of the foreign immigrant worker petition (Form I-140). This expedited processing is essential for those whose circumstances require a faster response from Uscis.

The change in the place of submission of Form I-907, which was reported through the entity's official website, will affect applicants from all over the country, dividing the safe locations of Uscis into two regions: Western Region and Eastern Region. These regions span a wide range of states, from Alaska to Texas in the west, and from Alabama to Virginia in the east.

The addresses for submitting the forms are also specified in detail to ensure a smooth transition. For example, the West Region will ship to the address in Phoenix, Arizona, while the East Region will use the address in Carol Stream, Illinois.

It is crucial to note that this change will not affect Forms I-140 filed concurrently with other applications. However, Uscis stresses that it will continue to reject Forms I-907 filed at the above service center addresses.

New guidelines need to be followed to ensure a smooth presentation

Motivations and expected benefits

The change in the place of presentation is part of Uscis' initiative to improve efficiency and reduce costs in the processing of petitions. The agency seeks to streamline its operations, allowing resources to be used more effectively and providing faster responses to applicants.

This effort also coincides with the importance of Form I-907, which, by requesting priority processing, allows applicants to obtain an expedited decision on their petition. This is crucial in situations where a prompt response is required to proceed with visa and immigration planning processes.

Uscis secure locations are divided into two regions, with specific addresses to ensure proper receipt of forms. The addresses listed above, whether in Phoenix, Arizona, or Carol Stream, Illinois, will become key reference points for those filing Form I-907.