According to a statement that was published on the official site, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that as of November 13, the Potomac Service Center will no longer receive paper documents. As part of the moving process that began months ago, you will no longer be able to receive correspondence and the documentation will have to be sent by another means or to another address.

Those who carry out immigration procedures, whether they are currently inside or outside the United States, seek to be attentive and follow in detail all official notifications regarding the process. This allows you not to miss any updates on requirements and terms in which everything necessary must be presented. In that context, this novelty is extremely relevant.

The USCIS center that no longer receives printed documentation

According to what is detailed in the text published on the official site, USCIS Service Center of Potomac began its move on August 21. The process involves moving its offices in Arlington, Virginia to Camp Springs, Maryland. Since the completion of the move is approaching, As of November 13, this center will no longer receive correspondence by mail.

The site’s recommendation is that, if possible, all documentation be uploaded to the Uscis online platform., where each applicant can log into their account and attach documents to their applications. However, for those who need to submit them in paper form, they can be sent to the Texas Service Center with these information:

USCIS Texas Service Center

Attn: Digital RFE

6046 N Belt Line Rd. STE 114

Irving, TX 75038

Along with its statement, Uscis recommended uploading the documentation online

The organization recalled that this applies both to documentation requested during the process and to responses to notifications about resolutions in completed procedures.