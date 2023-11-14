Through an article published on its official website, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) gave a series of recommendations and steps to follow to avoid unnecessary delays in the green card process. For all those who are going to become applicants for permanent residence in the United States by submitting Form I-485this information is important to speed up the process.

Beyond all the necessary requirements to begin the application for permanent residence registration or adjust status, some additional steps must be taken into account that may occur during the process. Therefore, this situation must be anticipated and all the necessary documentation included, which will prevent Uscis from requesting it and, therefore, the process from slowing down.

How to avoid delays in the green card processing, according to Uscis

On their official website, the entity recommends first that the applicant not only includes the initial evidence required to begin the process, but also all the supporting documents indicated on the I-485. To comply with this, it is important to consult the latest version of the form, which was updated in February of this year.

Comply with all documentation from the beginning will prevent Uscis from requiring additional information through a request for evidence. By not having this bureaucratic step, the process will be significantly accelerated and the delays in the process will be much less.

Uscis' advice to speed up the green card process

For the same reason, in If you need to present form I-693, Immigration medical report and vaccination record, it is recommended to do so together with the I-485 and not wait for it to be requested by the organization. Uscis clarifies on its website that the aforementioned I-693 is usually considered valid for two years if it has already been previously validated.