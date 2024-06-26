According to the criteria of

They always send a lot of support messages, but, in this case, they gave the grade with an event that they spread on their social networks, which served to give citizenship to 19 migrantsa very important achievement and desired by many throughout the country.

“In commemoration of Juneteenth, we welcomed 19 NewUSCitizens at a special naturalization ceremony in Galveston, Texas. These new citizens from diverse backgrounds now share in the promise and opportunities of this great nation.. Congratulations!”, they wrote on their official X account in Spanish, @USCIS_es.

This new motivates other migrants who are carrying out their procedure to obtain citizenship as soon as possible, which is a rather complex objective considering that the methods to do so are usually somewhat cumbersome for foreigners, either due to vocabulary or different procedures.

The help from Uscis that you can use for your immigration process

Just as Uscis recommends being attentive to different scams that take place virtually to deceive applicants, the entity also took care of providing a special tool to all its clients: It is a virtual assistant that they have on their website.

Her name is Emma, ​​and she will be at your disposal at any time. to ask you online about the procedures to follow to complete your process to obtain a green card, or for any other procedure.

Furthermore, in the last few hours also They remembered the importance of making your postal address change not only in the United States Postal Service (USPSfor its acronym in English), but also within Uscis itself. Otherwise, if you do not comply with this step, your process will not be completed successfully.