Driving in the United States It can be an essential experience for daily life, especially for those Migrants seeking to adapt to their new lifeFor this reason, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), offers a series of Practical tips and important requirements for those who want to drive safely and legally in the country.

The decision of buying a car in the united states involves several aspects to take into account. In addition to the initial cost of the vehicle, it is important to remember that Mandatory insurance must be paid and the vehicle must be registered along with their respective plates.

Traffic congestion can vary by city.which must also be evaluated before making the final decision. Thus, the agency lists, on its website, 10 practical tips for safe driving in the United States:

Drive in the right lane : Staying in the right lane of the road is essential for safe and smooth traffic.

: Staying in the right lane of the road is essential for safe and smooth traffic. Documents : You should always carry your driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance card. These documents are key in case you are stopped by the authorities.

: You should always carry your driver’s license, vehicle registration and insurance card. These documents are key in case you are stopped by the authorities. Seat belt : It is mandatory for all vehicle occupants to wear a seat belt at all times.

: It is mandatory for all vehicle occupants to wear a seat belt at all times. Safety of minors : ensure that minors use appropriate seat belts and safety seats according to their age and size.

: ensure that minors use appropriate seat belts and safety seats according to their age and size. Use of signals : The vehicle’s turn signals must be used to indicate changes in direction.

: The vehicle’s turn signals must be used to indicate changes in direction. Compliance with traffic laws : It is essential to respect all traffic laws and signs.

: It is essential to respect all traffic laws and signs. Emergency vehicles : If an emergency vehicle needs to pass, it must move to the right side of the road to allow safe passage.

: If an emergency vehicle needs to pass, it must move to the right side of the road to allow safe passage. School buses : You should never pass a school bus when its flashing red lights are on.

: You should never pass a school bus when its flashing red lights are on. Driving under the influence : You should never drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medications that may affect your ability to drive safely.

: You should never drive under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medications that may affect your ability to drive safely. Weather conditions: You should reduce speed and use extreme caution when driving in adverse weather conditions such as fog, ice, rain or snow.

Obtaining a driver’s license in the United States



According to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS), It is illegal to operate a vehicle in the United States without a valid driver’s license.. The person who wishes to obtain a license must request it at the corresponding state office where you reside.

Each state has different names for their licensing agenciessuch as the Department of Motor Vehicles, Department of Transportation, or Motor Vehicle Administration.

For some permanent residents who hold foreign driver’s licenses, It may be possible to exchange it for one issued in the state where you currently reside.. To determine if this is possible, it is advisable consult directly with the local office of driving licenses.