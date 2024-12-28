This Saturday the rule that requires mobile phones and small electronic devices to be charged only with the USB-C type charger comes into force.

This occurs after the modification made on April 30 by the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Public Function of the regulations on the marketing of radio equipment. This regulation, in addition, supposes the transposition of a European standard approved by the European Parliament in 2022.

So, starting today, all mobile phones, tablets, e-readers, headphones, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, portable video game consoles and portable speakers that are rechargeable via a cable must be equipped with a USB type C port, regardless of their manufacturer. For the laptopsHowever, this rule will not be in effect until April 2026. The charging speed is also harmonized for devices that support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger. In addition, buyers will also be able to choose whether they want to purchase new electronic equipment with or without charging device.





This regulation, explained the European Commission at the time, will allow greater reuse of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euros per year on unnecessary purchases of chargers. “It is estimated that Discarded and unused magazines represent around 11,000 tons of electronic waste per year,” he noted.

