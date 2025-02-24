Some 2000 employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be fired and another large part of full -time workers will be suspended as announced.

Through an email sent to the workers affected with the measure, the agency reported that from 11:59 p.m. on Sunday that “all personnel hired directly by USAID, with the exception of personnel responsible for critical functions for the mission, will be put in Administrative license at a global level “, and that a reduction of personnel will be applied that will affect approximately 2,000 employees.”

According to the email, collected by EFEaffected workers will receive a notification on Monday with more information and those employees considered essential and, therefore, exempt from being fired, will be informed in the same way throughout this afternoon.

The US president, Donald Trump, signed at the end of January an executive order that suspended for 90 days all US humanitarian aid, mainly channeled through USAID, to check what money is invested.

Last Friday, a federal judge ruled to continue the president’s plan to take thousands of USAID employees through administrative casualties, after a lawsuit filed by a group of unions against the measure.