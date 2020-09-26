The Polish plane M-15 Belphegor is the ugliest in the world, writes Popular Mechanics.

The publication assures that the aircraft developed by the countries of the Warsaw Pact were usually not distinguished by their beauty. According to the magazine, the agricultural jet aircraft built in Poland in the 1970s was “extremely ugly.”

Popular Mechanics recalls that the M-15 Belphegor was supposed to replace the Soviet light aircraft An-2, but it turned out worse than its predecessor.

Related materials

“The M-15 Belphegor held just under three tons of pesticides in two huge pylons and dispersed them with compressed air. The engine was raised above the chemical spraying system to avoid mixing the exhaust gases with the released pesticide, ”the newspaper recalls.

The magazine writes that the M-15 Belphegor “proved to be a big disappointment” as it was poorly designed. Popular Mechanics claims that the M-15 Belphegor is “the slowest aircraft in the world” and “the heaviest biplane in the world.”

In March, the Ukrainian An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest and most cargo-lifting aircraft, took off for the first time after an 18-month repair. According to Popular Mechanics, the repaired aircraft probably received a new engine made by the Ukrainian Ivchenko-Progress and updated avionics.