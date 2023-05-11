Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Split

The United States could soon face insolvency if there is no agreement in the dispute over the debt limit. © ZUMA Wire/imago

In the US, Democrats and Republicans are at odds over the debt ceiling. In June, the country is threatened with insolvency. A conversation brought no clarification.

WASHINGTON – The United States is threatened with insolvency soon if there is no agreement between the Democrats and Republicans in the dispute over the debt limit. Against this background met US President Joe Biden with Speaker of Parliament Kevin McCarthy for talks. However, no solution was found. Biden is even considering not traveling to Japan next week for the May 19-21 G7 summit. He will remain in Washington until “the matter is settled”.

President Biden under pressure after the crisis summit in Washington DC: USA is threatened with insolvency

“Everyone in that session repeated the positions that they had. I haven’t seen any new movement,” McCarthy said after the meeting. Both sides now want the talks over the dispute over the debt ceiling continue. Biden had already indicated an interim solution: “I am ready to start a separate discussion about my budget and my spending priorities, but not under the threat of a default,” said the US President. A US default is not an option, he stressed.

Background: Biden demands that Congress raise the debt ceiling unconditionally to avoid a default. For a higher debt limit, Biden and his democrats the consent of republican. However, these are against a higher limit without significant savings in government spending. McCarthy insisted that Biden’s proposal to raise the debt ceiling comes with serious spending restraint.

USA soon insolvent? Biden emphasizes: “We pay our bills”

McCarthy’s party colleague Mitch McConnell, who is Senate Minority Leader and also attended the meeting, tried to reassure him: “The United States will not default, it never has and it never will.” Biden also added After the meeting, he added, “We pay our bills, and avoiding default is a fundamental duty of the United States Congress.”

In the USA, the parliament sets a debt ceiling at irregular intervals and determines how much money the state can borrow. The debt ceiling is currently around 31.4 trillion US dollars (about 28.6 trillion euros). In the meantime, this debt ceiling has been reached and the US Treasury must tap into the capital reserves – because the US is now no longer allowed to take on any new debt to pay its bills.

Joe Biden: The life and career of the 46th US President in pictures View photo gallery

Treasury Secretary Yellen warns: The United States is threatened with insolvency at the beginning of June

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an urgent appeal the US Congressto raise the debt limit “as soon as possible”. Yellen warned of an “economic and financial catastrophe” if the US defaulted on payments to June 1st. It would trigger a “global downturn” likely to set the world back a long way, Yellen said at a news conference on Thursday (May 11, 2023).

The US would then no longer be able to settle most of its bills. As a result, millions of people could lose their jobs. When a newly elected Republican majority in Congress delayed raising the debt ceiling in 2011, the US credit rating was downgraded for the only time in history. (bohy/dpa)