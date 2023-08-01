Home page politics

The EU is proud to have launched the first comprehensive AI regulation with the AI ​​Act.

But now the Americans are speeding up and creating facts with voluntary commitments. In their AI strategy, they set a different accent than the Europeans.

When it comes to regulating artificial intelligence, the US starts from a completely different starting point than the EU: US companies are leaders in this technology, while Europe is still relatively early in development. While several global players have occupied the field on the other side of the Atlantic, newcomers are trying their luck on this side.

The strategic orientation is also different: while the Europeans, as is so often the case, look at the risks, US politicians emphasize the potential of AI. Nathaniel Fick, US Special Envoy for Cyberspace and Digital Policy, explained in a briefing for the international press: The guiding principle of the United States is to maintain the power of innovation and to take advantage of AI. “That should remain our guiding star,” said Fick. Nevertheless, there are of course risks and it is important that governments set up responsible guardrails to protect citizens.

AI regulation is a top priority

In the aftermath, Fick says something remarkable: “I would like to say that here in the USA we have learned the lessons of the recent past. We do not intend to take a passive approach to controlling artificial intelligence.” In the USA, too, politicians have recognized that the power of large tech companies can pose a threat to democracy. That’s why Washington doesn’t just want to let AI development run its course. What’s more, the government has declared AI regulation to be a top priority.

It was US President Joe Biden who summoned seven leading AI companies – Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI – to the White House a few days ago. His goal: to obtain a voluntary commitment from them to contribute to secure and transparent AI development.

A first leadership structure for AI

Special ambassador Fick worked out the commitments together with the seven companies. They should now start to build up a management structure for AI. The commitment covers three areas:

Security: Companies must ensure that their products are safe. “This means rigorous testing,” Fick said.

Companies must ensure that their products are safe. “This means rigorous testing,” Fick said. Security: Companies are required to secure their models against cyber attacks and insider threats.

Companies are required to secure their models against cyber attacks and insider threats. Trust: Companies have a duty to behave correctly in relation to the public. This includes, among other things, labeling of audio and visual content that has been modified or generated by AI.

Voluntary means fast

“We started out on a voluntary basis for two reasons,” explains Fick. Firstly, a voluntary obligation on the part of companies does not impede the ability to innovate. And second, voluntary means fast. “Given the pace of technological change, we don’t have a decade to set up a governance structure here.” Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic agree on this point.

Nevertheless, the reaction of the EU Commission to the American advance is cautious. The Commission described the voluntary commitments as an important first step. “At the same time, a clear legal framework is needed to unleash the innovative potential of AI while limiting the risks associated with these technologies,” the spokesman said. Therefore, binding rules and a clear enforcement mechanism are preferable.

Breton also wants to oblige companies

What bothers Europeans: If large US tech companies regulate themselves, this regulation will burden them less than companies in Europe. The Europeans, on the other hand, countered with the Digital Services Act (DSA), which already stipulates the transparency of algorithms when AI models are provided by large online platforms.

However, the EU also recognizes that it needs to be fast given the dynamic development of AI. That is why Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton also wants companies to comply with the rules of the AI ​​Act – voluntarily – even before it comes into force (AI Pact).

The US is part of the G7 Hiroshima AI process

The EU finds it a little more difficult when it comes to classifying the American push into the many discussions about guidelines for AI at the global level. At the Technology and Trade Council (TTC) meeting in May in Luleå, Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager decided to work on it together and introduce it to the G7’s Hiroshima AI process. Then the White House took over the issue. “The Commission is confident that the US commitments will contribute to these international processes,” says the spokesman in Brussels.

“If we act quickly, we recognize that not every answer is satisfactory at this time and that we don’t have a full picture of all the potential downsides we may face,” said Seth Center, deputy commissioner for critical and emerging technologies in the US -Foreign Ministry. “However, this has to be a starting point. And we strive to drive this forward together with our partners.”

AI as support to achieve sustainability goals

Special Ambassador Fick emphasizes that the self-commitment is only a first step on the way to a solid and flexible management structure. “They are not the last step.” The Foreign Ministry is now obliged to conduct the multilateral talks. Discussions have already taken place with around 20 of the closest partners, says Fick. “We intend to work through the full G7 Hiroshima process under Japanese leadership,” he announced.

The US also wants to take part in the global summit on AI security announced by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for this autumn in London. The United States would also work extensively with the United Nations “to harness the benefits of AI in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.” Only the TTC doesn’t mention fuck.

EU regulation must not hinder innovation

That was not a willful omission, he said when asked. The fifth meeting of the TTC will take place in the United States later this year, and cooperation between the EU and AI will also be an important topic of discussion there. It is commendable that the EU has been concentrating on controlling AI for some time. The control and regulation structure must counteract the risks without restricting the companies’ ability to innovate.

As a warning, he referred to telecommunications technology, in which the USA and Europe had lost their leading position. “This is an important example of why it is important that we are aware and that we coordinate our approach to these technologies with trusted suppliers,” said the Goodwill Ambassador. It is no coincidence that the top five global cloud computing companies are all American companies. The USA would have an interest in AI being developed in many parts of the world – including in the EU. “Therefore, it is imperative that the EU’s regulatory approach does not impede this innovation,” said Fick.