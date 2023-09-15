Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

There are increasing numbers of demonstrations by right-wing extremist organizations in the USA. Research reveals how big the problem really is.

Miami – The USA has an increasing Problem with neo-Nazis in the country. Like new research from the online magazine Vice reveals, the number of right-wing extremist associations and demonstrations has increased significantly faster in recent years than before. Experts also speak of one worrying development of racially motivated acts of violence in the USAparticularly with regard to the 2024 presidential election.

For its research into neo-Nazis in the States, the magazine Vice created a database of demonstrations involving members of neo-Nazi hardliner groups. The result: Almost two dozen events have already taken place in 2023. This means that the number of such events from last year has already been exceeded – even though there are still four months left in this year.

Neo-Nazis in the USA: A growing problem in many countries – the FBI is concerned

According to its own data, the magazine has noticed a particularly noticeable increase in demonstrations with neo-Nazi participation compared to 2021 and 2020. In both years only “a fraction of the public demonstrations took place [verglichen zu 2022] took place,” writes Vice journalist Mack Lamoureux. The numbers indicate a continuous jump since 2022.

FBI Director Chris Wray apparently also confirmed that the USA is confronted with a serious problem caused by neo-Nazis. LoudViceWray told Congress this summer that “racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists” pose one of the greatest threats to national security.

Neo-Nazi groups in the USA are on the rise – some US politicians are adding fuel to the fire

The current development is causing experts concern, particularly with regard to the presidential elections in the USA. “The threat of white supremacist violence has become an increasingly serious problem during the last four presidential elections and has been classified by the FBI as the greatest domestic threat to the United States,” one said report of Leadership Conference Education Fund from April.

The dangerous trend began particularly with the candidacy of Donald Trump. The Republican encouraged white nationalists and offered them a platform. “Since 2015, communities across the country have experienced some of the most violent and deadly years of hate in modern history,” the authors write. In times of social media, fake news and the rapid spread of information, one must therefore assume that politically motivated acts will increase again during the 2024 US elections.

Many newly formed neo-Nazi groups would, according to information from Vice also support Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is Florida’s governor and is particularly noticeable in the US state because of his tough policies against, among other things, immigrants, gay and trans rights and abortion rights. LoudVice This is why most of the new neo-Nazi groups are not only based in Florida, but also wave a “DESANTIS 2024” flag at some demonstrations. (nz)