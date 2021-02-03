The United States will find a solution to sanctions against the Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after its completion. State Department spokesman Ned Price stated this. Interfax…

He stressed that the imposition of sanctions is only one of the ways to influence the situation around the construction of the gas pipeline. Price explained that the United States can also discuss the topic of the pipeline with allies and partners, as well as convince them that Nord Stream 2 is a project that is not profitable for them.

The spokesman for the State Department noted that the US administration will monitor the construction and certification process and decide whether it is necessary to impose sanctions. Price recalled that the US administration does not consider Nord Stream 2 a beneficial project for Europe. In addition, according to the State Department, this pipeline would be a blow to Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that the new US leadership intends to resolve the crisis around the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and hinted at the possibility of partially lifting the sanctions. It was reported that Washington is awaiting concrete proposals from Germany. At the same time, maintaining transit through Ukraine and weakening Europe’s dependence on Russian gas remains a priority for the new administration.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to withdraw from the project.