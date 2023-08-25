Dreaming of Beckham, but fighting for family and sport. Especially football. This is how Stefano and Lorenzo D’Agostini grew up, two Italian-American twins whom Lazio took from Inter Miami to reinforce the Primavera team. Born in 2005 (I’m from September, they’ll come of age on the 21st) they cover two completely different roles: Stefano is central defender, Lorenzo is the striker.