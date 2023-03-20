The US team was relentless in the first semifinal and managed to win the ticket to play the World Baseball Classic (WBC) final by beating the Cubans with a score of 14 runs to 2 in the city of Miami. His rival in the last game will be known on Monday night when the ninth teams of Mexico and Japan meet.

Alfredo Despaigne, the captain of the Cuban team in the 2023 World Classic, knows that his lead as the top home run hitter in the history of the tournament has its days numbered if Trea Turner, from the United States, maintains the pace he has in this tournament and in the next.

Turner, who played shortstop for the Americans in the game, hit three hits in five opportunities that he had with the wood. Among his unstoppables, two were homers to drive in a total of four runs and thus reach four home runs so far in the tournament.

But Turner wasn’t alone in the party, as teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Cedric Mullins also knocked the ball out of the park in the engagement. The home run trio drove in nine of America’s 14 runs.

In total, the United States offense shot 14 hits throughout the game against the seven pitchers used by Cuban manager Armando Johnson to try to stop the power of the Americans.

The offense was combined with a good performance by the American pitchers who, despite having received up to 12 hits, were able to limit the Caribbean slugger to two runs with timely pitches.

The St. Louis Cardinals right-hander, Adam Wainwright, scored the victory from the mound in the work of four complete innings in which he allowed five hitsgave up an earned run and struck out an opponent.

Cuba did not find the opportune hit

Although the score looks bulky, the Cuban slugger had movement on the pads in eight of the nine innings on offense.

However, the Antillean delegation, which is to say came from less to more in the tournament, could not hit with people on the bases. In total there were 11 players who remained in circulation during offensive opportunities, three of them in scoring position.

This was the first semifinal reached by the Cuban team since 2006, the year in which the first tournament was held. At that time they fell in the final against the Japanese team by 10 runs to six.

Concern for Nolan Arenado

During the game, the third baseman of the US team and member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Nolan Arenado, abandoned his teammates at the height of the fifth inning after receiving a pitch to his right hand.

Arenado, 31, was examined immediately and after performing some X-rays, no significant damage was revealed. Despite this, he did not return to the game, which at the time of his departure was six runs to two.

“Nolan is fine,” team manager Mark DeRosa told reporters after the win. The impact comes a day after José Altuve, of Venezuela and the Houston Astros, received a ball on his right hand that caused a fracture in his thumb and will undergo surgery.

