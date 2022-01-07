US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken commented on the decision of the Kazakh authorities to seek help from the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to suppress unrest in the country. His words about the “lesson of history” about the Russian Federation leads Interfax…

What is happening there (in Kazakhstan, – approx. “Lenta.ru”) is very different from what we see near the borders of Ukraine. However, one of the lessons that recent history has taught us is that when Russia comes to your home, it can sometimes be difficult to get her to leave. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

Blinken stressed that he did not understand why Kazakhstan needed the help of the CSTO forces.

The Kazakh authorities have everything to deal with the protests on their own. Therefore, it is unclear why they needed outside help. Anthony Blinken United States Secretary of State

The United States is seeking more information about the situation and will monitor the actions of the CSTO forces, the Secretary of State added.

CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan

On January 5, three days after the start of the protests, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, turned to the CSTO for help because of the unrest in the country.

Relying on the collective security treaty, today I turned to the heads of the CSTO states to help Kazakhstan overcome this terrorist threat. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan

Also, the first Kazakh cosmonaut Toktar Aubakirov made a proposal to contact the CSTO. According to Aubakirov, it turned out that Kazakhstan “lacks its own forces.”

On January 6, the first board with Russian troops arrived in Alma-Ata. CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said that the duration of the presence of peacekeepers in Kazakhstan will depend on the situation and the decision of the leadership of Kazakhstan. The CSTO expects that the servicemen will be able to leave the country in a few days or in a few weeks. The commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov, was appointed head of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan.

Later, the president of the republic, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, said that the CSTO peacekeeping forces would stay in the republic until the situation stabilized.

On May 15, 1992, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed a Collective Security Treaty (CST). In 1993, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Belarus joined the agreement. In 1999, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Uzbekistan refused to extend the agreement.

Shoot to kill

On Friday, January 7, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev ordered to open fire on terrorists to kill without warning. “What kind of negotiations can there be with criminals, with bandits? They need to be destroyed. This will be done in the near future, ”Tokayev said. According to him, foreign terrorists are involved in the riots in Kazakhstan, incited by “the so-called free media and foreign figures.”

White House spokesman Karin Jean-Pierre assessed the order, noting that it worries the international community. She called on government forces in Kazakhstan to show “restraint” in restoring stability.

The beginning of the protests

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to rising gas prices for cars. The cost per liter increased from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles). Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones. The protesters demanded the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, as well as consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies had escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, turned to the CSTO for help. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. The republic has introduced a red level of terrorist danger.