White House spokesman Karin Jean-Pierre appreciated the order of Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev to open fire on terrorists to kill without warning. Her words on Friday, January 7th, leads TASS…

She noted that the relevant order worries the international community, and called on the government forces of Kazakhstan to show “restraint” in restoring stability.

“This order is a matter of concern and the world will monitor human rights violations,” Jean-Pierre said, adding that the US also has questions about “the Russian presence and its necessity”.

Related materials:

Earlier on January 7, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev ordered to open fire on terrorists to kill without warning. “What kind of negotiations can there be with criminals, with bandits? They need to be destroyed. This will be done in the near future, ”Tokayev said. According to him, foreign terrorists are involved in the riots in Kazakhstan, incited by “the so-called free media and foreign figures.”