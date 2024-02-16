The Hill: victory near Avdeevka will give Russia a chance to further advance in the Donbass

In itself, the transfer of Avdeevka to the control of the Russian army will not bring Moscow a serious advantage, but it will provide an opportunity to launch a further offensive in the Donbass. This point of view is contained in material American publication The Hill.

The victory at Avdiivka is symbolic for Russia, as, for example, the liberation of Bakhmut and the repulsion of a major Ukrainian offensive in the summer and fall of last year, the article notes.