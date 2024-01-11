Home page politics

Since the outbreak of the Gaza war, the Houthi rebels have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea – like the cargo ship “Galaxy Leader” here. Now the USA and Great Britain have attacked Houthi positions in Yemen – the rebels have announced revenge. © —/Houthi Military Media Center/dpa

The USA and Great Britain, with the support of other allies, have attacked positions of the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Now the Houthis have announced revenge.

Sanaa – The Houthi rebels have announced revenge for the military strike by the USA, Great Britain and other allies in Yemen. “America and Britain will have to be prepared to pay a heavy price,” a representative of Iran-backed Yemeni rebels said overnight, according to Houthi television channel Al Massirah. Yemen was “subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines and warplanes,” he was quoted as saying.

The military strike was a direct response to the Houthis' unprecedented attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said in a written statement from US President Joe Biden. He will not hesitate to order further measures if necessary.

Since the Gaza war broke out between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships with alleged Israeli connections in the Red Sea. They also repeatedly attack Israel directly with drones and missiles. dpa