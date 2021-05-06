The United States allowed a meeting between American President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Prague. Former American officials and experts told Politico about this.

According to the American publication, “dark horses” such as Reykjavik, Prague, Ljubljana and, probably, Baku should not be ruled out as a candidate for the venue of the negotiations of the heads of state. Nevertheless, it is noted that the Czech authorities came up with an initiative to receive distinguished guests before relations between Moscow and Prague deteriorated sharply, which lowers the likelihood of choosing this place.

At the same time, there are certain difficulties with other candidates as well. For example, the capital of Iceland has an active volcano, and it is difficult to reach it, Slovenia is a NATO member, and the armed conflict in Azerbaijan only recently ended. Experts emphasize that one of the traditional “neutral” venues, for example, Switzerland, Finland or Austria, can be chosen as the venue for the meeting.

Earlier, Biden expressed the hope that he could meet with Vladimir Putin in June 2021. Thus, the head of the American state answered the question of journalists whether he expects to meet during his trip to Europe for the NATO summits on June 14 in Brussels and the G7 summits from June 11 to 13 in Great Britain. “Yes, I hope and expect it to be so. We are working on this, ”the US President confirmed the desired date.