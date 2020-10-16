The United States Civil Aviation Authority (FAA) has allowed its airlines to operate flights in the air zone of Simferopol. The resolution will be published on October 16 and will enter into force on the 27th.

This document has been posted on the US Federal Register website for preview. In the decree, the FAA urged not to consider the lifting of the ban by recognizing Crimea as part of Russia.

According to the statement, the decision was made due to the fact that “Ukraine has demonstrated its intention to take measures to reduce the risks of flight safety” in the region.

At the same time, the United States retained a ban on flights in the area of ​​responsibility of Dnepropetrovsk, considering them risky due to the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The American authorities introduced a ban on flights to Crimea in 2014. The restrictions affected all US passenger and cargo airlines.

Crimea returned to Russia in 2014 following a referendum in which most of the region’s residents voted for reunification. Ukraine and Western countries refuse to recognize the voting results.

On September 28 in Crimea, it was reported that since 2020, flights of Ukrainian drones near the borders of the peninsula have actually ceased, they were replaced by heavy American drones such as Global Hawk.