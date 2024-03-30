The Latino students living in Chicago, United States have the opportunity to apply for a US$5,000 scholarship. The call for scholarships from the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation (CLCF) is now open, which aims to promote “the progress of Latino youth.”

Young Latino residents of the city who seek to continue studying and who have an outstanding school record, have until May 3 to apply for the CLCF scholarship program. These supports consist of a single payment of US$5,000, amount to be paid directly to the school that the student indicates in the application.

The fund, through which 200 subsidies have already been delivered with a total value of US$1,000,000“selects young people deserving of a scholarship with good reputation and high academic performance to help them achieve their educational goals,” indicates the association on its official website.

In recent years, the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation has awarded scholarships totaling US$1,000,000. Photo:www.ccclatinocaucus.org Share

Requirements to participate for a scholarship in Chicago, United States



The scholarship awarded by the CLFL will be valid for the current academic year and cannot be renewed, although the institution indicates that if the student adheres to the terms and conditions they can request it again the following year. To apply in the call it is essential that the applicant be half Hispanic or Latino, considering this as an ethnic category, not a racial one. “Students can be of any race,” the site specifies.

It highlights that You do not need to be a US citizen to apply for this scholarship.However, students must meet the following requirements:

Applicants must be residents of the city of Chicago

Applicant must be a senior in high school graduating in 2024, or possess a General Education Diploma certificate (GED), or be a college student with a 3.0/4.0 GPA.

The appliers must be enrolled or plan to enroll as students full-time at an accredited two- or four-year institution.

When applying, Students must submit the following documents:

Curriculum vitae.

Personal statement about your goals to achieve.

Rehearsal.

Academic record.

Acceptance letter.

Which you should have on hand when fill out the online form, which is available on the foundation's official site. Once selected as a scholarship recipient, the student must accept some terms and conditions for CLFL to deliver funds, which include: