The former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, in Tegucigalpa, on March 24, 2021. ELMER MARTINEZ (AP)

The United States has revealed the inclusion of Juan Orlando Hernández, former president of Honduras, in the list of “corrupt and anti-democratic actors” for his alleged links to drug trafficking. In this way, the former president has had his visa withdrawn and, therefore, will not be able to enter the territory of the United States.

“The United States is promoting transparency and accountability in Central America by making public the visa restrictions against the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, due to corrupt acts. No one is above the law,” tweeted the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, announcing the decision.

In a statement, Blinken explained that Hernández’s inclusion occurred in the face of “multiple and credible” journalistic reports that indicated that he was allegedly involved in significant acts of “corruption and drug trafficking.”

Hernández has been linked to the cartel that has controlled the drug business in Honduras for the last decade: Los Cachiros. Two of its leaders, Geovanny Fuentes and Devis Leonel Rivera Madariaga, are being tried in a New York court and their statements have put the president on the ropes. The drug traffickers have assured that Hernández gave them protection in exchange for envelopes with thousands of dollars. In addition, Juan Antonio Hernández, brother of the former president of Honduras, was found guilty by the United States Department of Justice for drug trafficking in 2019.

